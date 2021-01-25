South Africa: President Ramaphosa Mourns Passing of Jazz Icon, Jonas Gwangwa

GCIS
Jonas Gwangwa (file photo).
24 January 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his deep sadness at the passing of award winning jazz musician, Jonas Gwangwa, on Saturday.

Aged 83, the esteemed Member of the Order of Ikhamanga was a globally recognised and awarded composer, arranger, producer and jazz trombonist.

In a statement, President Ramaphosa said his thoughts and prayers are with Gwangwa's family, friends, colleagues, comrades and followers around South Africa, the continent and the world.

"A giant of our revolutionary cultural movement and our democratic creative industries has been called to rest; the trombone that boomed with boldness and bravery, and equally warmed our hearts with mellow melody has lost its life force.

"Jonas Gwanga ascends to our great orchestra of musical ancestors, whose creative genius and dedication to the freedom of all South Africans inspired millions in our country and mobilised the international community against the apartheid system. As we mourn the loss of many precious lives around us, we pray also that the soul of Jonas Gwangwa will rest in peace," President Ramaphosa said.

The citation for Gwangwa's National Order, which he received in 2010, recalls how this South African paragon enthralled audiences around the world with his artistry as a composer and all-around creative genius.

For over 30 years, he travelled the world as an exile, collecting accolades wherever he went.

Ntate Gwangwa narrowly escaped death in 1985, when his home was blown up by the apartheid security forces.

A product of the turbulent but musically significant 1950s, he emerged from the humble environs of Orlando East in Soweto.

He delighted audiences in Sophiatown until it became illegal for black people to congregate and South African musicians were jailed merely for practising their craft.

In spite of the restrictions, he established and played with virtually every important band of the era, and icons such as Kippie Moeketsi, Abdullah Ibrahim, Johnny Gertze and Makhaya Ntshoko.

Jonas Gwangwa has also been a compatriot of famous musicians, including Ahmad Jamal, Herb Alpert, Hugh Masekela, Miriam Makeba and Caiphus Semenya.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

More on This
South Africa Mourns the Death of Jazz Legend Jonas Gwangwa
Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
UK Slammed for Its 'Unethical' Poaching of African Health Workers
Cyclone Eloise Hits Mozambique, Killing Beira Residents
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.