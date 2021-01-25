Nigeria: Marvin Records Signee Drops 'Away' Video

After thrilling fans with her self-titled EP, 18-year-old Marvin Records new signee, Ayra Starr, has dropped the official music video for "Away".

The highly praised musician has continued to receive rave reviews from fans and music lovers across the globe.

"Away" is the first track housed under her newly released and critically acclaimed project, the self-titled "Ayra Starr" EP.

The video was directed by Kewa Oni and Seun Opabisi.

The music producer and owner of Marvin Records label company, Don Jazzy, announced the signing of Ayra Starr into his music fold on January 21, 2020 via an excited tweet.