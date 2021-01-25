South Africa: Jackson Mthembu Was an Honest Man, He Spoke Up for What He Believed to Be Right, No Matter the Cost

24 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the eulogy at the funeral service of his friend and colleague Jackson Mthembu, who was the minister in the presidency's office at the time of his death last week. Mthembu was laid to rest in Emalahleni in Mpumalanga on Sunday.

On this day, a great shadow has fallen and hangs upon this place of the rising sun, and it hangs heavy across the entire land. Minister Jackson Mthembu, Comrade Jackson, Mvelase, is no more.

For those who knew him, who worked alongside him, who counted and relied on him, who were led by him, who learned from him, who loved him, it is unbearable that we will never see him again.

I was shocked and heartbroken when I received the news of Minister Mthembu's untimely passing from the Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize and the doctor who was in charge of treating him, Dr Williams, on Thursday.

The news struck a deep and solemn note.

I remembered the words of William Shakespeare, that when sorrows come, they come not as single spies, but in battalions.

The coronavirus has caused so many sorrows in our country. Our society, like most around...

