Zimbabwe: Heavy Rains Destroy Bridge in Shurugwi

Heavy rains have destroyed a bridge along the Shurugwi-Mhandamahwe highway forcing motorists and heavy duty trucks especially cross-border haulage trucks connecting to and from Gweru to use the longer and labourious Beitbridge-Zvishavane highway.

The Shurugwi-Mandamahwe highway is the major link for trucks from South Africa travelling to Chirundu, then Zambia, DRC and Tanzania.

Shurugwi District Civil Protection Unit chair, Mr Langton Mupeta, said only small vehicles were still risking lives by passing through the bridge which now hangs precariously after being damaged by rains at Msavezi River.