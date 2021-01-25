Angola: WB Grants Over Akz 50 Million for Soap Production

25 January 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Uige — At least Fifty two million kwanzas is the amount made available by the World Bank (WB) for the production of handmade soap in the 191 primary schools in the province of Uige, the director of the Education Office in the district, Fernanda Mulelo, announced on Monday.

The support will help the authorities to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and to sanitise minors in this final phase of preparations for the start of primary school classes on 10 February.

The official, who was speaking to Angop about the preparations for the reopening of classes, explained that the distribution of the amount will depend on the number of schools each municipality has.

She said that 62 cleaners from the 191 primary schools in Uige province had recently received training in soap making techniques, an initiative of the Education Ministry.

The support will help the authorities to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and to sanitise minors in this final phase of preparations for the start of primary school classes on 10 February.

The official, who was speaking to Angop about the preparations for the reopening of classes, explained that the distribution of the amount will depend on the number of schools each municipality has.

She said that 62 cleaners from the 191 primary schools in Uige province had recently received training in soap making techniques, an initiative of the Education Ministry.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
UK Slammed for Its 'Unethical' Poaching of African Health Workers
Cyclone Eloise Hits Mozambique, Killing Beira Residents
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.