Angola: Football - Interclube Beat Académica Do Lobito

Luanda — The team of Interclube defeated Sunday Académica do Lobito by 2-0, in the capital of the country, for the sixth round match of the first division national football championship (Girabola2020 / 2021).

The goals of the match, played at 22 de Junho Stadium, were scored by Dasfaa, through a penalty kick at 51 minutes and Wilfreid in 78 minutes.

At half-time, both teams drew goalless, in a match attended by 300 spectators, due to the restriction caused by COVID-19.

The stadium has the capacity to accommodate 8,000 spectators.

In the next round (7), Interclube will face Sporting de Cabinda while Académica do Lobito will face Williet.

