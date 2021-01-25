Angola: Football - Interclube Beat Académica Do Lobito

24 January 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The team of Interclube defeated Sunday Académica do Lobito by 2-0, in the capital of the country, for the sixth round match of the first division national football championship (Girabola2020 / 2021).

The goals of the match, played at 22 de Junho Stadium, were scored by Dasfaa, through a penalty kick at 51 minutes and Wilfreid in 78 minutes.

At half-time, both teams drew goalless, in a match attended by 300 spectators, due to the restriction caused by COVID-19.

The stadium has the capacity to accommodate 8,000 spectators.

In the next round (7), Interclube will face Sporting de Cabinda while Académica do Lobito will face Williet.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

