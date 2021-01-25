Mozambique: Eight More Die From Covid-19

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Sunday announced the deaths of a further eight people from the Covid-19 respiratory disease, and 790 new cases.

According to a Health Ministry press release, seven of the latest victims died in Maputo health units and one in Zambezia. Four were men and four were women, and their ages varied between 28 and 66. One was declared dead on Friday, six on Saturday and one on Sunday. This brings the total Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique to 305.

The release said that, since the start of the pandemic, 324,868 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 2,908 of them in the previous 24 hours. Of the samples tested, 1,018 were from Maputo city, 355 from Nampula, 351 from Cabo Delgado, 487 from Inhambane, 211 from Zambezia, 161 from Maputo province, 160 from Gaza, 92 from Tete, 46 from Niassa, 20 from Sofala and seven from Manica.

2,118 of the tests gave negative results, and 790 people tested positive for the coronavirus. Thus 27.2 per cent of those tested were carrying the coronavirus. This percentage has been fairly consistent for the past few days, as the table below shows:

Date Number tested Positive results Percentage tested who are positive

19/1 2,569 824 32.07

20/1 4,206 1,126 26.77

21/1 3,062 829 27.07

22/1 2,998 623 20.78

23/1 2.791 780 27.95

24/1 2,908 790 27.17

Of the cases reported on Sunday, 780 have been confirmed as Mozambican citizens, and the nationality of the other ten is still being ascertained. This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 32,418.

419 of the new cases were women or girls, and 361 were men or boys. 74 were children under the age of 15, and 34 were over 65 years old. No age information was available for 16 cases.

273 of the cases were from Maputo city and 60 from Maputo province. Thus Maputo city and province accounted for 42 per cent of the new cases. Maputo remains the epicenter of the Mozambican Covid-19 epidemic, but there were also large numbers of cases from other provinces - 258 from Inhambane, 71 from Gaza, 61 from Zambezia and 36 from Tete. There were also 18 cases from Sofala, 12 from Niassa and one from Manica. Two provinces, Nampula and Cabo Delgado, reported no positive cases at all.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Mozambique By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The pressure on hospital capacity continues to increase. Over the previous 24 hours, 12 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital (six in Maputo, five in Nampula and one in Cabo Delgado), but 25 new cases were admitted (16 in Maputo, seven in Tete, and two in Nampula). Currently, 232 people are under medical care in the Covid-19 isolation wards. The vast majority of these patients - 183 - are in Maputo, but there are also 14 in Tete, nine in Matola, seven in Nampula, six in Zambezia, five in Gaza, three in Sofala, two in Inhambane, two in Manica and one in Cabo Delgado.

On a brighter note, the Ministry reported that, in the same 24 hour period, a further 556 people made a full recovery from Covid-19 (230 in Maputo city, 110 in Maputo province, 100 in Zambezia, 66 in Inhambane, and 50 in Manica). The total number of recoveries now stands at 20,558, which is 63.4 per cent of all Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique

Nonetheless, the number of new cases continues to greatly outstrip the number of recoveries, and so the number of active cases s still rising. It has now reached 11,551. These cases are distributed as follows: Maputo city, 5,451 (47.2 per cent of the total); Maputo province, 1,826; Gaza, 749; Manica, 732; Inhambane, 678; Sofala, 631; Niassa, 384; Zambezia, 364; Nampula, 330; Cabo Delgado, 232; Tete, 174.