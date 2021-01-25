South Africa: MEC Kwazi Mshengu Welcomes Reduction Statistics of Road Fatalities in KwaZulu-Natal

press release

Acting Transport MEC Mshengu welcomes reduction of road fatalities in KZN as announced by Minister Mbalula during release of festive season statistics

Acting KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Mr Kwazi Mshengu, has welcomed the announcement made by the Minister of Transport, Fikile Mbalula, which revealed a 14% decline in road fatalities in the province during the 2019/2020 financial year.

The province recorded 289 fatalities from 1 December 2020 to 11 January 2021 compared to 336 fatalities recorded in the same period in 2019/20, Minister Mbalula revealed during the release of the 2020 Festive Season Statistics.

MEC Mshengu thanked the relentless efforts aimed at reducing carnage on provincial roads made by the late MEC Bheki Ntuli who died at the weekend due to Covid-19 related complications.

"The late MEC Ntuli has been in the frontline, travelling the length and breadth of the province, rolling out government efforts to reduce road fatalities while also mitigating the impact of Covid-19 on citizens. We acknowledge the vast contribution he made to curb road carnages in line with the 20% set target of reducing road fatalities in the province. Moving forward we will build on the solid foundation made by MEC Ntuli to ensure road safety and end bloodshed on our roads," said MEC Mshengu.

Despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and the inclement weather conditions, our law enforcement officers were out in full force during the festive season period and stopped 93 619 vehicles at multi-disciplinary roadblocks and other operations. This resulted in 6 810 written charges being issued, while 381 vehicles were suspended, and 84 vehicles impounded. A total of 115 motorists were arrested for drunken driving and 11 motorists were arrested for excessive speeding. Furthermore, a total of 1612 motorists were charged for various offences that include driving without valid driver's licences, failure to wear seatbelts, driving unlicenced vehicles and inconsiderate driving.

MEC Mshengu calls on motorists to be extra vigilant on the road and urges pedestrians to avoid jaywalking along freeways and crossing on roads where it is unsafe to do so. He warned that traffic authorities will act against road users that continue to disobey the law.