South Africa: Sassa On Reapplication Process for Temporary Disability and Care Dependency Grants in KwaZulu-Natal

press release

Progress made in reapplication process for Temporary Disability and Care Dependency Grants in KwaZulu-Natal

The Regional Executive Manager of SASSA KwaZulu Natal, Mr Themba Matlou is excited to note that clients are heeding the call to visit SASSA offices to reapply for Temporary Disability and Care Dependency Grants. The REM made this remark during his visit to assess the progress being made in the reapplication process at Pietermaritzburg Local Office on Thursday, 21 January 2021.

The reapplication process commenced on 05 January 2021 emanating from the suspension of 43 861 medically related grants that lapsed in December 2020 comprising 40 875 Temporary Disability Grants (TDG) and 2 986 Care Dependency Grants (CDG).

As of the 15 January 2021, the region has assessed 4007 Temporary Disability Grants and 1829 Care Dependency Grant cases. The local offices are currently finalizing the application process. Other responding clients have been booked to see the SASSA contracted doctors for assessment purposes.

SASSA KZN region introduced shift work of not more than 50% of staff in an office to allow for social distancing and to curb the spread of infection. Pursuant to this, the region plans to finalize reapplication for all lapsed grants by the end of March 2021, these could be finalized even earlier than the set date if the surge subsides. The region is planning to work extended hours and even weekends to finalize these case before end March 2021.

"We encourage affected citizens to continue reporting to the nearest SASSA office, with a detailed referral report from their treating doctor, which confirms the impact of the medical condition or disability," says Mr Matlou.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A disability grant may be awarded as either a permanent grant, which may or may not be subject to a medical review after a certain period of time. Permanent disability grants are awarded for conditions which impact on the applicant's ability to work for a period longer than 12 months.

Where the disability or medical condition is likely to improve with treatment or other interventions, the grant may be awarded for a temporary period of between 6 and 12 months.

After this time, the grant lapses, in accordance with the conditions set in the Social Assistance Act, 2004. If on lapsing of the grant, the client is still unable to be employed as a result of the disability or medical condition, he/she needs to re-apply for the grant.