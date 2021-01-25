Zimbabwe: Govt Angry Over 'Paralysis' Report

25 January 2021
263Chat (Harare)
By Elia Ntali

The Government has reacted angrily to recent media reports that suggested the country's leadership had been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Social and mainstream media platforms was last week awash with reports that government operations had been paralyzed due to ill health of the two vice Presidents with Constantino Chiwenga reported to have gone to China for medical treatment.

In a statement, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Aaron Nhepera dismissed the reports as false.

"Government has noted with deep concern, recent developments where mainstream media, social media and individuals are spreading falsehoods on how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the nation's leadership.

"It is unacceptable and unethical to publish falsehoods in a democratic society. Some of the falsehoods that have been peddled include suggestions that the Honourable Vice President General Rtd. Dr Constantino G.D.N Chiwenga was unwell and had been airlifted to China for medical treatment. Honourable Vice President Col Rtd K.C.D Mohadi was equally said to have been indisposed and recuperating at home," said Nhepera.

He warned that such actions are bound to affect the said individuals and the nation at large and called upon members of the public to desist from tendencies that infringe on other people's rights.

"Let us be reminded that such acts, have the effect of causing alarm and despondency, not only to the individuals affected and their families, but to the nation as a whole. This has a destabilising effect at a time the nation is grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Members of the public are urged to desist from such tendencies that infringe on other people's rights and cause unnecessary distress and anguish among the people affected. It is however a fact that the Covid-19 pandemic has dealt a devastating blow to our social circles, affecting as it has done, close family members, acquaintances, colleagues and many others dear to us. This is indeed a reality but which gives no justification for anyone to spread blatant falsehoods that have the effect of destabilising the nation." he said

Nhepera said the country should be guided by President Emmerson Mnangagwa's recent remarks in which he said "Now is the time to strengthen that unity, determination and shared sense of purpose we face a new kind of war, but a new war nevertheless. We face a new enemy, but a common enemy nevertheless"

The Home Affairs secretary said citizens should focus on strict observance of the Worlds Health Organisation (WHO) regulations on Covid-19 and adhere to national lockdown restrictions.

