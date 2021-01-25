Namibia: Chaos At Walvis Bay After Flash Floods

Walvis Bay yesterday morning woke up to soaked homes and damaged furniture after flash floods hit the harbour town at midnight.

The rain left massive puddles in some streets.

Yesterday morning, residents of the tented Otweya transitional settlement had to move their furniture out of flooded tents.

"I woke up to go to the bathroom around 05h00 in the morning just to step in water. My children, who sleep on a mattress on the floor, were still sleeping and their blankets were wet. Luckily no one drowned," a resident said.

The municipal emergency services' graders and trucks were deployed to dump sand at the site and create water channels.

Some tents were moved to higher ground, while local authority officials were preparing others for relocation to newly constructed houses at Twaloloka informal settlement.

In another part of Kuisebmond about 20 backyard shacks were knee-deep in water.

Most of the shack owners, who are fishermen, were not at home at the time as they were at sea.

Residents helped to move the fishermen's furniture and belongings.

"My uncle is at sea. We are moving his things to an aunt's garage until he comes. Our whole yard is under water. The water from the street also comes into the house if a car passes by," another resident said.

Residents were also desperately looking for roof-sealing materials in anticipation of more rain, but hardware shops at the town were closed yesterday.

Motorists were warned to avoid the streets as driving through deep puddles could affect vehicles' braking capacity in the long term.

Tutaleni Kathindi, the deputy fire chief of the town's emergency services, yesterday said municipal trucks and private contractors were deployed to problem areas around the town to drain water and drop off sand, as well as to distribute sandbags for making troughs.

"We could receive more rain throughout the week. If you see you are in trouble, make use of our emergency number any time, and we will come and assist," Kathindi said.

Weather forecaster Odile Kgobetsi, from the Namibia Meteorological Service, said more rain was expected for the country's central and central coastal areas.

"We can expect more showers and thunderstorms that can cause a bit of flooding," he warned.