Rwanda: Afrobasket Qualifiers - Osborne Shema, Dan Kimasa Out of Tourney

Power forward Dan Manzi Kimasa (Iona College/United States) and Asborne Shema (NBA G-league/United States) will not be joining the national basketball team for the upcoming Afrobasket qualifiers window 2 after their clubs declined to release them.

The competition is set to take place from February 17 to 21 in Tunisia.

Both Kimasa and Shema were on the list of players summoned by head coach Henry Mwinuka to be part of a 22-man squad to participate in a preparation camp which started last week.

"Of the 22 players we summoned, two have already told us that they will not participate in this round because their clubs have refused to release them due to club commitments," said Ernest Ntaganda the team Manager of the Afrobasket-bound national team.

"The team now has 17 players who will be training," he added, noting that the team will also be waiting for other foreign based players to report to camp".

Among these is Kenneth Hubert Gasana from USA, Jovon Filler Adonis and Mpoyo Axel who will arrive in Rwanda before the end of next week.

Times Sport understands that the national team is in search of two build-up games as part of preparations for the upcoming qualifiers.

The Afrobasket qualifiers will be held in two countries: Cameroon and Tunisia.

Group B and C group matches will be held in Yaoundé, Cameroon from 19 to 21 February 2021. Group A, D and E teams will play in Monastir, Tunisia from 17 to February 21, 2021.

Afro-Basketball 2021 finals are scheduled to take place in Rwanda from August 24 to September 05, 2021 at Kigali Arena.