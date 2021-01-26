Kenya: Mzima Pipeline Bursts, Adding to Coast Residents' Water Woes

25 January 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Winnie Atieno

Thousands of Coast West residents are grappling with an acute water shortage following a burst at the Mzima pipeline at Mghalani near Taru, Kwale County.

The locals have now been forced to depend on boreholes as Mzima Springs supplies more than 75 per cent of fresh water to Kwale, Kilifi and Mombasa. Other sources of water include Marereni and Baricho water works.

Mombasa Water Supply and Sanitation Company (Mowasco) said it has dispatched its technical team to repair the leakage.

"There is a serious leakage that has occurred at air valve 7.4 Mghalani near Taru, along the Mzima pipeline affecting water supply in Taru, Samburu, Mariakani, Rabai, Mazeras and Mombasa west mainland. Our technical team is mobilising repair work," said Mowasco in a statement.

The company said water will be available as per the rationing programme once the repair works are completed.

Replace old pipes

But the Coast West residents urged the company to replace its old pipes which have suffered persistent leakages leading to water shortages.

"Every month we hear of leakages. We need water because we pay for the service. It is unfair that the Coast West side usually suffers from acute water shortages due to the frequent leakages," said James Opiyo, a Taru resident.

Mr Jemima Kadzo from Mazeras said the frequent water shortages should be investigated.

"Since last year, we have been hearing about the leakages but we suspect something is amiss. We cannot pay for water yet we do not get the commodity," Ms Kadzo said

Mombasa West residents are now buying a 20-litre jerrican for Sh40 due to the water shortage.

On January 20, there was a shutdown at the Baricho pump station due to a serious leakage at Banda La Salama along the Baricho-Mombasa pipeline affecting the island and North Coast areas.

On January 8, the Mzima pipeline burst at Tsavo West National Park, about 30km from Mzima head works, affecting normal water supply in the wider west mainland areas including Miritini, Mikindani, Magongo, Changamwe and Jomvu.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Museveni Facing Struggle to Win Back the West in Latest Victory
Severe Flooding as Cyclone Eloise Hits Parts of South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.