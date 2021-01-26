South Africa: The Political Party Funding Act Is a Boost for Democracy in South Africa

analysis

Enforcement of the Political Party Funding Act from 1 April will need to be stringent and those falling foul of it must be penalised.

President Cyril Ramaphosa finally succumbed to pressure and announced that the Political Party Funding Act, passed by Parliament in 2018 and signed by him early in 2019, would come into force from 1 April 2021. Demands from Corruption Watch and My Vote Counts put the president to terms to declare an operative date for the act or face litigation.

The government had previously argued that some regulations proclaimed under the act needed to be amended before it could come into force - we now know that this was not the case because no regulations have been amended yet. It was but a smokescreen to obscure the lobbying by some political parties to delay the implementation of the act, or even to amend some of its key provisions on transparency.

Even those parties who voted in favour of the legislation appeared to be struck by "buyer's remorse" and were having second thoughts about its impact on their fundraising capacity. In the case of the ruling party, there had been a change in the office of the treasurer-general,...