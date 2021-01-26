Uganda: Should CHAN Reconsider Qualification Format?

opinion

The Africa Nations Championship was formed to give platform to more footballers to showcase their talent since the big brother, Afcon, cannot have everyone.

So this home-based players tourney was born, with the inaugural happening in Ivory Coast in 2009. Tanzania represented the Central Eastern Zone (Cecafa) in the maiden edition.

But the zone has struggled since, with only Sudan and Rwanda ever progressing from the group stage in five editions.

Uganda, Rwanda and hosts Sudan were next at the 2011 edition, with only Sudan progressing to finish third.

Ethiopia, Uganda and Burundi represented in South Africa 2014. None progressed. Uganda then joined hosts Rwanda and Ethiopia at the 2016 edition.

Uganda and Ethiopia packed up early, leaving the Wasps, who were stopped in the quarterfinals by DR Congo.

The 2018 edition was not different for Uganda and Rwanda, all flying back home after group duties. But Sudan rescued the situation, finishing third for the second time to remain the best performing nation from the region.

We are back at it in Cameroon, with Uganda, Rwanda and Tanzania all entering their final group games outside the qualifying spots. The good news is they are all in position to progress if they beat Morocco, Togo and Guinea, respectively.

Yet, previous records show they are also all capable of bottling it up.

Observers wonder why Cecafa struggles at Chan, yet Uganda, for example, finally broke the group stage curse at Afcon 2019. My understanding is that while qualifying for Afcon is left wide open and can land you any opponent from Tunisia to Mauritius, Chan qualification only limits you to your zone.

Uganda run the Cecafa streets, but the limited tests in the zonal qualifiers have always been exposed by more technical teams at the finals. Qualifying in zones reduces on transport costs and evenly distributes opportunities, but perhaps doesn't prepare teams more sufficiently.

Caf food for thought or we keep digging until it ticks?