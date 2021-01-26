Nigeria to Shut NYSC Camps Disregarding Covid-19 Protocols - Official

26 January 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Nike Adebowale

He said the management of the NYSC cannot afford to risk the lives and health of the corps members.

The Nigerian government has said it will shut down National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camps that fail to comply with protocols put in place to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, while speaking at the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 briefing on Monday, said the government was concerned about the number of corps members recently infected with the virus.

He said the management of the NYSC cannot afford to risk the lives and health of the corps members.

"Going forward, any state that refuses to cooperate fully in the aspect of COVID-19 protocol adherence, full testing using the Rapid Diagnostic Test kits and data management by the NCDC and also the trained doctors, will have its orientation camp shut down," he said.

Mr Dare noted that corps members, who may be affected if the camps were shut will be reposted to the adjoining state.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how 731 corp members tested positive to COVID-19 about three weeks ago.

NYSC camps for orientation activities were recently reopened after a period of shutdown following the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Museveni Facing Struggle to Win Back the West in Latest Victory
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Severe Flooding as Cyclone Eloise Hits Parts of South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.