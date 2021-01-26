Kenya: Standard Chartered Bank Feted as the Best Overall Digital Bank in Kenya

Nairobi — Standard Chartered Bank has been named the best overall bank 2020 in Kenya by the recently released Kenya Bankers Association 2020 Customer Service Survey.

The survey done by the association had over 15,000 respondents, including 455 persons living with a disability (PWDs), and covered all the Kenyan counties.

The bank also emerged Overall Best in Responsiveness and Digital Experience in 2020 in the tier 1 category.

This was based on feedback from 90percent of respondents who ranked the various banks based on the quality of their digital banking offering and overall innovativeness.

The bank was lauded for a superior digital banking experience with convenience, efficiency, ease of usage, friendliness of user interface and security cited as the critical factors determining overall user experience.

"Our clients are demanding faster and more convenient banking and the rapid adoption of our digital banking solutions is a clear indication that we are on the right path towards becoming a digital leader in the industry," said Standard Chartered Head of Consumer, Private, Business Banking for Kenya and East Africa Edith Chumba.

The Bank launched its digital banking platform in 2019 with more than 70 digitally accessible services to its customer, with its versatility granting the bank opportunity to further scale and introduce other functionalities to enable ease and convenience for customers.

Today, 89 per cent of retail banking transactions are conducted through non-branch channels and close to 83 per cent of the bank's clients are utilizing the banks' Straight2Bank platform.