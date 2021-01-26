Kenya: Standard Chartered Bank Feted as the Best Overall Digital Bank in Kenya

26 January 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Standard Chartered Bank has been named the best overall bank 2020 in Kenya by the recently released Kenya Bankers Association 2020 Customer Service Survey.

The survey done by the association had over 15,000 respondents, including 455 persons living with a disability (PWDs), and covered all the Kenyan counties.

The bank also emerged Overall Best in Responsiveness and Digital Experience in 2020 in the tier 1 category.

This was based on feedback from 90percent of respondents who ranked the various banks based on the quality of their digital banking offering and overall innovativeness.

The bank was lauded for a superior digital banking experience with convenience, efficiency, ease of usage, friendliness of user interface and security cited as the critical factors determining overall user experience.

"Our clients are demanding faster and more convenient banking and the rapid adoption of our digital banking solutions is a clear indication that we are on the right path towards becoming a digital leader in the industry," said Standard Chartered Head of Consumer, Private, Business Banking for Kenya and East Africa Edith Chumba.

The Bank launched its digital banking platform in 2019 with more than 70 digitally accessible services to its customer, with its versatility granting the bank opportunity to further scale and introduce other functionalities to enable ease and convenience for customers.

Today, 89 per cent of retail banking transactions are conducted through non-branch channels and close to 83 per cent of the bank's clients are utilizing the banks' Straight2Bank platform.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Museveni Facing Struggle to Win Back the West in Latest Victory
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Severe Flooding as Cyclone Eloise Hits Parts of South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.