Nigeria: NEF Urges Buhari to Find Solution to Growing Tension

Kaduna — Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately summon a meeting of governors and heads of security agencies to find solutions to the growing tension in the country.

In a statement issued yesterday in Kaduna, NEF's Director, Publicity and Advocacy, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, noted that "events in the South-west are assuming national dimensions, and only a national approach will provide short and long term solutions."

They also appealed to all Nigerians to exercise great restraint in their comments and actions in these trying times.

The statement called on leaders at all levels to contribute to the search for solutions rather than "threats which will make all our lives worse."

The statement said NEF has closely followed developments involving Fulani communities, host communities and governments in Oyo and Ondo States as well as reactions across the entire country, stressing that it is "deeply concerned that the country is threatened by irresponsible actions and comments by people with the responsibility to exercise caution and provide constructive leadership."

The forum noted that governors in the South-west met with Fulani organisations yesterday, a day after the expiration of the quit order by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to Fulani herders to leave a forest reserve.

"Persons who are known to be threatening Fulani communities and attacking them are still free. The Forum hopes that the meeting will achieve the objective of assuring Fulani communities living lawfully in the South-west that they will be protected, and assure all other citizens in South-west states that they will continue to receive protection of the state from kidnappings and other crimes," it stated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

NEF further noted the limitations of all state governors in terms of their capacities to adequately respond to the security needs of populations.

NEF argued that the resort to regional outfits like Amotekun and other self-appointed guardians of security of communities are not solutions to these limitations.

It stated: "In the last few days, the nation has noticed the problems with these outfits and actions of locals who masquerade as defenders of ethnic interests.

"At all cost, Nigerians who break the law should have no cover or immunity, whether they are Fulani or local enforcers or organisations.

"The forum believes it is time for the federal government to recognise and deal with the issue of cattle herding as a national challenge, and adopt policies that will mitigate the problems it poses to the economy, farmers, herders and all communities."

According to the forum, "Most important, the forum advises President Muhammadu Buhari to meet immediately with all state governors and heads of security and law and order agencies to examine how the current tensions in the country can be de-escalated.

"Events in the South-west are assuming national dimensions and only a national approach will provide short and long term solutions," the NEF said, adding: "The forum appeals to all Nigerians to exercise great restraint in their comments and actions in these trying times. It appeals to leaders at all levels to contribute to the search for solutions to developing threats which will make all our lives worse."