Tanzania: Six Issues Dominate Tanzania, Ethiopia Presidents' Meeting in Chato

Dar es Salaam — Strengthening trade and investment, tourism and unconditional repatriation of Ethiopian jailed for defying immigration laws are among issues Tanzania President John Magufuli and his Ethiopian counterpart Sahle-Work Zewde discussed on Monday, January 25.

During their meeting held in Chato, Geita Region, the two Heads of State discussed the possibility of Ethiopia to return a plot of land to Tanzania that was retaken due to failure to commence construction development contrary to the country's laws.

They also discussed the possibility to start Kiswahili teaching programme in Ethiopian universities and instruct joint committees to meet in March or April to discuss areas of cooperation contained in the signed contracts as well as discovering new opportunities.

President Zewde arrived at the Chato airport in Geita early Monday before the two leaders held private talks and later addressed a press conference.

Addressing journalists, President Magufuli said the Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB) and Ethiopian Airline had an existing contract to advertise the country's tourists' attractions, a move that has increased the number of tourists arriving in the country.

"We have also discussed issues of security and defence and introduction of Kiswahili teaching programs in Ethiopia universities," he said, adding.

"I also ceased the opportunity to commend an Ethiopian company that has designed the Julius Nyerere Hydro-Power Project (JNHPP) and briefed her on the development of the project."

According to him, since Ethiopia and Tanzania top the continent for the number of livestock, they discussed how Tanzania could benefit in value addition in hides and skins.

"We have agreed a joint committee to hold its meeting between March and April this year to review areas of cooperation and unveil new opportunities," he said during a televised event.

Dr Magufuli said the Ethiopian president has been assured of the unconditional release of 1,789 citizens imprisoned in Tanzania after being found guilty of violating the country's immigration laws.

For her part, President Zewde said most of the issues would be taken for decision making, noting that however, that her country was ready to receive Kiswahili teachers for the country's higher learning institutions.

"Without repeating what President Magufuli said, I would like to assure you that we are ready for business to take relationships between our countries to the next level," she said.