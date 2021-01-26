Tanzania: Former Legislator Dies in Arusha After Brief Illness

Dar es Salaam/Mpwapwa. Former Member of Parliament (MP) Gregory Teu died yesterday after feeling unwell while attending a meeting in Arusha.

Mr Teu, who was an MP for Mpwapwa between 2010 and 2015, died in Arusha where he went for a board meeting of the Kilimanjaro Airports Development Company (KADCO) that he chaired since October 2017.

According to family spokesperson Stanley Mbijili, Mr Teu died yesterday morning at a hospital where he was receiving treatment. He said Mr Teu, who was also a deputy Minister for Finance and in the Ministry of Industry and Trade in separate periods, was battling blood pressure and diabetes for a long time.

"Mr Teu went to Arusha for the KADCO board meeting which he was a chair and was taken to hospital after feeling unwell," said Mr Mbijili from Mpwapwa. The body of Mr Teu is expected to be transported from Arusha tomorrow for burial in his hometown.

The death of Mr Teu joins a string of deaths of prominent people in January.

On January 17, the music industry lost famous artiste Ilunga Khalifa alias Cpwaa who was hospitalised at the Muhimbili National Hospital.

According to Ilunga's father, Mr Khalifa Juma, his son was suffering from pneumonia.

On January 20, deputy commissioner of prisons Julius Sang'uti died at Dodoma-based Benjamin Mkapa Hospital where he was receiving treatment.

On the same day, Special Seats (CCM) MP Martha Umbula died in India where he was hospitalised.

On January 21, a seasoned writer and political analyst Prudence Karugendo died.

A day later, , former Kigoma Regional Commissioner Emanuel Maganga died in Tabora shortly after arriving at Mirambo Hospital for treatment. According to Tabora Regional Cmmissioner Dr Phillemon Sengati, the former leader was feeling pain for almost a week before being taken to hospital.

On the same date, Bukoba Catholic Bishop Ireneus Mbahulira died at Mugana Hospital in Misenyi District where he was hospitalised for about a week. The area' auxiliary bishop Methodius Kilaini said Bishop Mbahulira was admitted for a week and that there was a time he was supported by a ventilator.