Tanzania: Construction of Tanzania-Uganda Roads 'To Start Soon'

Arusha — Construction of two key roads linking Tanzania and Uganda is finally set for a take off.

The multi-million dollar project is funded by the African Development Bank (AfDB) under the Nepad IPPF Facility.

Funds are currently being mobilized for the purpose, says the East African Community (EAC) deputy secretary general (Planning and Infrastructure) Steven Mlote.

He revealed this in Arusha when he received final designs from the project consultants.

The two roads will cover a total of 252 kilometres and will be implemented under the Tanzania-Uganda Road Project being coordinated by the EAC.

The Masaka-Mutukula section will cover 89 km while the Mutukula-Kyaka portion has a length of 30km.

The latter portion of the highway will link to a 133km Tanzanian section from Bugene to Kumunazi via Kasulo in the western regions.

Mr. Mlote, who is also the acting deputy SG for Finance and Administration,said the road network is aimed to improve intra-EAC transport.

"The purpose is to facilitate the development of the regional road transport market in the East African region," he said.

He lauded the AfDB which funded the project under its Nepad Infrastructure Project Preparation Facility (IPPF).

This is a special fund established to assist African countries and the regional economic communities (RECs) like the EAC with grants for implementation of mega infrastructure projects.

The facility's strategic focus from 2016 to 2020 is to commit $ between $160million and $250million to prepare 60 to 80 projects.