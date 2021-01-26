Malawi: 20 Mangochi Residents Pay Fines for Failure to Wear Face Masks in Public

26 January 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

At least 20 people have paid a K9 000 fine each for failure to put on face masks in public in Mangochi.

The senior resident magistrate's court in Mangochi on Monday ordered two convicts to pay K9 000 fine, and 18 others to pay K5 000 fine for failing to wear face mask contravening Section 20(3) of Public Health Act (Corona virus and Covid-19 prevention rules and regulations of 2020).

According to Mangochi Police Publicist Rodrick Maida, the 20 were arrested on Monday during the Police Covid-19 rule enforcement exercise.

Appearing before court, all the 39 suspects pleaded guilty to the charges levelled against them prompting the court to fine them as a punishment.

Convicts asked court for forgiveness as they cannot afford to pay fine whilst the State prayed for stiffer sentence to deter others.

Passing the sentence Senior Resident Magistrate Joshua Nkhono concurred with the prosecution, saying despite government's efforts to protect its citizens from the pandemic, some have chosen to deliberately not to comply.

He therefore handed down the fine sentences or one month imprisonment in default.

Out of 20 convicts 14 are men whilst six are women.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Museveni Facing Struggle to Win Back the West in Latest Victory
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Severe Flooding as Cyclone Eloise Hits Parts of South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.