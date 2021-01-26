Nigeria: Abumet Nigeria Appoints Belinda Ajoke Disu Chairman

Abumet Nigeria Limited has appointed Mrs. Belinda Ajoke Disu as Chairman of its Board of Directors with effect from January 1, 2021.

She replaces Dr. Bamanga Tukur who recently resigned from the board.

Mrs. Belinda Ajoke Disu is a graduate of the University of Massachusetts and Northeastern University in Boston, USA. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations from the University of Massachusetts and a Masters of Science in Leadership from the Northeastern University also in Boston, Massachusetts USA.

She is a member of the Chartered Institute of Management of Nigeria (MNIM) and the Institute of Directors of Nigeria (MIOD). She was also conferred with the French National Honour, Chevalier dans l'ordre des Arts et des Lettres (CAL). She is currently the Executive Vice- Chairman of Globacom Limited, Chief Executive Officer of Cobblestone Properties & Estates Limited, a Director on the Board of Mike Adenuga Centre and a Director on the board of Julius Berger Nigeria plc.

Abumet Nigeria Limited, a subsidiary of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc. is a leading solutions provider for the planning, processing and installation of aluminium and glass products, from single standard windows to sophisticated facades and large-scale design masterpieces.