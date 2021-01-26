South Africa: SA's Covid-19 Deaths Top 41,000

26 January 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa's Covid — 19 deaths have passed 41 000 as the country works around the clock to contain the further spread of the virus.

This comes after 243 more COVID-19 related deaths were reported on Monday, which brings the tally to 41 117.

Of the latest fatalities, 65 are in the Eastern Cape, 60 in KwaZulu-Natal, 57 in the Western Cape, 33 in Gauteng, 18 in Free State and five each in Mpumalanga and the Northern Cape.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased patients," said Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize.

Meanwhile, the country has recorded a total of 1 417 537 Coronavirus cases, of which 4 551 were identified in the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate now stands at 87.6% after 1 241 421 patients recuperated from the respiratory disease.

The data is based on the 8 019 239 tests with 26 113 conducted since the last report.

Globally, there have been 98 794 942 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 2 124 193 deaths, reported to the World Health Organisation.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Museveni Facing Struggle to Win Back the West in Latest Victory
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Severe Flooding as Cyclone Eloise Hits Parts of South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.