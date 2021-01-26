Africa: What the Global Response to HIV/Aids Can Teach Us About Covid-19 Recovery - and Social Justice

25 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Steven LB Jensen

In a world where recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic is top of the political agenda and vital for everyone's future, we would do well to relearn some vital lessons about the nature and transformative potential that the HIV/Aids response has exemplified.

A new global Aids strategy is being developed at the United Nations. This really should be breaking news and the subject of major attention around the world. Unfortunately, it is not.

"Epidemics are like large signposts," the German doctor and founder of social medicine Rudolf Virchow wrote in 1848, "[and] form an inseparable part of the cultural history of mankind." However, the international community appears to have lost an understanding of the enduring significance of the global response to the HIV/Aids epidemic. The signposts for this are nevertheless all around if we care to look. One topical example is the question: How come Covid-19 vaccines were developed relatively quickly?

As Professor Glenda Gray, the president of the South African Medical Research Council, explained to Daily Maverick on 30 November 2020, it has everything to do with the response to HIV:

"Covid-19, Ebola and Zika [virus] have benefited enormously from all the work that has gone into developing platforms for...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Museveni Facing Struggle to Win Back the West in Latest Victory
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Severe Flooding as Cyclone Eloise Hits Parts of South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.