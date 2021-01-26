Africa: What the Global Response to HIV/Aids Can Teach Us About Covid-19 Recovery - and Social Justice

analysis

In a world where recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic is top of the political agenda and vital for everyone's future, we would do well to relearn some vital lessons about the nature and transformative potential that the HIV/Aids response has exemplified.

A new global Aids strategy is being developed at the United Nations. This really should be breaking news and the subject of major attention around the world. Unfortunately, it is not.

"Epidemics are like large signposts," the German doctor and founder of social medicine Rudolf Virchow wrote in 1848, "[and] form an inseparable part of the cultural history of mankind." However, the international community appears to have lost an understanding of the enduring significance of the global response to the HIV/Aids epidemic. The signposts for this are nevertheless all around if we care to look. One topical example is the question: How come Covid-19 vaccines were developed relatively quickly?

As Professor Glenda Gray, the president of the South African Medical Research Council, explained to Daily Maverick on 30 November 2020, it has everything to do with the response to HIV:

"Covid-19, Ebola and Zika [virus] have benefited enormously from all the work that has gone into developing platforms for...