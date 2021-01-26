Zimbabwe: Bulawayo Residents Arrest Bogus Cop Demanding U.S.$1 Bribe

26 January 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Ndatenda Njanike

A BULAWAYO man was Saturday arrested by members of the public after impersonating a police officer.

The suspect is alleged to have approached a victim at corner Fort Street and 10th Avenue and identified himself as a police officer before demanding US$1 from him.

However, members of the public nearby became suspicious and made a citizen arrest after the unidentified suspect failed to give a satisfactory response.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident and advised the public to ask for identification from anyone claiming to be a police officer.

"In a case of impersonation which occurred in Bulawayo on the 23/01/21 at around 1530 hrs, a man (27) approached a victim (29) at corner Fort Street and 10th Avenue. The suspect identified himself as a policeman and demanded US$1 from him before he was arrested by a mob and handed to the police," said Nyathi.

"Members of the public must ask for identification from anyone claiming to be a police officer to avoid being duped. Members of the public must demand to be taken to the nearest police station or verify with stations' command, if in doubt."

