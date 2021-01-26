Malawi: Creck Hardware Donates K10m to Covid Response - Apostle Kawinga to Distribute Ppes, Expand Mchinji Police Cell

Indigenous sole proprietorship company-Creck Hardware and General Suppliers-has presented a cheque worth K10 million to Covid Response Private Citizens, an initiative towards the fight against the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The initiative-- led by renowned writer and social commentator Stanley Onjezani Kenani and UK-based Thandi wa Pulimuheya-is receiving support from various companies and individuals of goodwill.

Also moved by the noble cause, Creck Hardware-a company specialized in safety products, building materials, electrical materials, plumbing and all agricultural tools-made its contribution on Monday through the initiative's representatives, Dalitso Kubalasa and Trinity Kubalasa.

Presenting the cheque at Creck Hardware headquarters in the Capital, Lilongwe, the company's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer-renowned youthful entrepreneur Clifford Kawinga-said citizens and the corporate world need to help authorities in fighting Covid-19.

"We are aware of the devastating effects Covid-19 has created in the country. Our health system has challenges and has been overwhelmed because of the alarming rate at which Covid-19 is spreading, hence creating a health crisis.

"News of people dying of Covid-19 is becoming the order of the day. The country continues to loose people in their prime time when they are very productive to the growth of mother Malawi," said Kawinga, who is also an apostle and leader of Salvation for all Ministries International.

According to Kawinga, Creck Hardware was also prompted to make the cash donation following President Lazarus Chakwera's appeal for support after he declared the country a state of disaster in view of increasing Covid-19 deaths and cases.

"We believe it is the same spirit that made Mr. Kenani to rise and set up a funding initiative to support the government with supplies meant to help in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. As a responsible corporate entity, we have risen to support such a great initiative by our own son of the soil, Mr Kenani," he said.

Kawinga also disclosed that Creck Hardware will dedicate resources to intesifying Covid-19 prevention initiatives by, among other things, supplying to selected communities personal protective equipment (PPEs) and expanding the cell at Mchinji Police Station.

"For instance, this coming Saturday, we will provide sanitizers, lifebuoy soap, re-usable face masks and hand washing basins at Mvera in Dowa. We are expected to reach out to over 2000 individuals with these goods budgeted at over MK12 million.

"We want to extend the cell at Mchinji Police Station in order to make sure that the occupants are not over crowded as part of Covid-19 preventive measures in law enforcing agencies. The extension and other rehabilitation works at Mchinji Police station will cost us about MK9 million," he said.

Added Kawinga: "As a responsible corporate entity, we are doing all this to make sure that we are part of this process and give back to the communities that support our businesses."

Additionally, Kawinga said they are a partner in development because the corporate world are partners in national development agenda.