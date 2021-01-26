Zimbabwe: Report Bribe Seeking Cops, Soldiers - Zacc

26 January 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mbekezeli Ncube

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) says members of the public should report any corrupt activities by members of the police and army manning roadblocks across the country.

This comes after repeated claims that the law enforcement agents were demanding cash from motorists and passengers caught on the wrong side of the law mostly without Covid-19 exemption letters for travelling.

Commuter omnibus operators, who were last year banned by the government from operating after the state-run Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO) was given that full time responsibility, are still passing freely through roadblocks after paying bribes to security forces manning the checkpoints.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, ZACC spokesperson John Makarume said such criminal acts must be reported to the country's anti-corruption body and the police as it is another form of reducing the corruption rate in the country.

"We would like to urge members of the public to report such cases to ZACC so that the culprits are brought to book," Makarume said.

NewZimbabwe.com however also witnessed that at 6th Avenue in Bulawayo, law enforcers who seem to have a no nonsense attitude, sometimes play cat and mouse with kombi drivers in an effort to stop them from operating.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Museveni Facing Struggle to Win Back the West in Latest Victory
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Severe Flooding as Cyclone Eloise Hits Parts of South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.