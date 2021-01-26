Nigeria: Igboho - Make Our Highways, Forests Safe Again - Ojudu

The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on political matters, Hon. Babafemi Ojudu, has insisted that farmers should be able to carry out their occupation without fear of being kidnapped in the country.

He said this in an article released yesterday on his encounter with Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Adeyemi, popularly known as Sunday Igboho.

Ojudu, who described Igboho as a person who has a conscience, said, "This was my encounter with Sunday Adeyemo alias Sunday Igboho, lately crowned a hero in Yorubaland, by the reign of terror by herders and bandits.

"He has that occasional conscience you can appeal to. Let those who can rein in the herders do so and make the forests and highways safe again. Let farmers be able to carry out their occupation without fear of kidnap, murder, and rape.

"Let us find a modern and permanent solution to this issue of itinerant herding that pitches a group of Nigerians against the other. Let us not ethnicise criminality. A criminal is a criminal and a crime is a crime whether perpetrated by Fulani, Yoruba, Igbo, Ijaw, Junkun, Bachama or Ibariba.

"We should do everything possible to stave off this crisis and stop beating the drums of war before it reaches a crescendo.