Malawi Chief Prosecutor Speaks On Chisale's Cement Case - 'File Being Analysed'

Newly appointed Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) says he is carefully analysing the case file former presidential security aide Norman Chisale into the alleged importation of cement valued at K5 billion using former president Peter Mutharika's duty-free privilege.

According to Kayuni, the file is huge and complex that needs to be mopped to ensure successful prosecution and analyse Mutharika's role in the cement saga.

He said as it is , the case file is riddled with multifaceted "twists and turns."

However, the top prosecutor said in the interest of justice, the directorate will speed the analysis to ensure the case goes to court in not too distant future.

"It is important duty in tandem with Malawians' expectations, not just for the case in question but numerous other cases," said Kayuni.

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) froze five bank accounts belonging to Mutharika--who lost the court-ordered June 23 Fresh Presidential Election to President Lazarus Chakwera, a joint account owned by Mutharika and his wife Gertrude, Malawi Revenue Authority deputy commissioner general Roza Mbilizi, Chisale and former director-general of State Residences Peter Mukhito.

Chisale was arrested by Fiscal Police and charged with alleged involvement in the importation of K5 billion worth of cement using Mutharika's duty-free privilege.