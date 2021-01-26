Malawi Chief Prosecutor Speaks On Chisale's Cement Case - 'File Being Analysed'

26 January 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wanga Gwede

Newly appointed Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) says he is carefully analysing the case file former presidential security aide Norman Chisale into the alleged importation of cement valued at K5 billion using former president Peter Mutharika's duty-free privilege.

According to Kayuni, the file is huge and complex that needs to be mopped to ensure successful prosecution and analyse Mutharika's role in the cement saga.

He said as it is , the case file is riddled with multifaceted "twists and turns."

However, the top prosecutor said in the interest of justice, the directorate will speed the analysis to ensure the case goes to court in not too distant future.

"It is important duty in tandem with Malawians' expectations, not just for the case in question but numerous other cases," said Kayuni.

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) froze five bank accounts belonging to Mutharika--who lost the court-ordered June 23 Fresh Presidential Election to President Lazarus Chakwera, a joint account owned by Mutharika and his wife Gertrude, Malawi Revenue Authority deputy commissioner general Roza Mbilizi, Chisale and former director-general of State Residences Peter Mukhito.

Chisale was arrested by Fiscal Police and charged with alleged involvement in the importation of K5 billion worth of cement using Mutharika's duty-free privilege.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Museveni Facing Struggle to Win Back the West in Latest Victory
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Severe Flooding as Cyclone Eloise Hits Parts of South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.