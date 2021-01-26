South Africa: Business Maverick Interview - Mining Sector Can Help Vaccinate 3 Million, Lays Out Wish List

26 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ed Stoddard

In a Q & A with Business Maverick, Roger Baxter, CEO of the Minerals Council South Africa, says the mining sector has the capacity to help vaccinate up to three million people, can streamline 2 gigawatts of renewable energy if bottle necks are removed, and outlines a wish list for government policy. It has been edited for length.

Q: The pandemic clearly remains the biggest challenge to all sectors of the economy. Is the Minerals Council in any talks with the government about securing vaccines for the mining workforce? And what is the council's position on the government's centralised approach?

A: Our collective priority and responsibility as a nation is to get as many 'jabs-in-arms' as possible, as quickly as possible, to save lives and livelihoods. This is not the time for politics. This is a significant national priority and will enable many lives to be saved and for the economy to be reopened. Procurement of vaccines the world over is undertaken by governments in the first order. It is quite right, in our view, that the South African government should procure the vaccine for its citizens.

Business has stepped up, as it has done in the past, to offer...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

