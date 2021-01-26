South Africa: MEC Tertuis Simmers On Western Cape App Downloads

press release

Western Cape Minister of Human Settlements, Tertuis Simmers says the number of downloads of the WCG App, demonstrates how residents from this province have taken to adopting technology to access services in the public sector.

Since the launch of the WCG App, https://www.westerncape.gov.za/assets/departments/human-settlements/flyers/hs-wcg-app-eng.pdf in March 2020, there have been 3 900 downloads and 429 housing applications.

This App ensures our citizens can easily access information on government housing assistance, register for the first time or update their details on the Housing Demand Database (HDD).

Amongst others, this means residents are no longer required to visit their local housing office to be assisted, instead assistance is but a few clicks away. Further to this, it also ensures protection against the spread of covid-19, as residents have complete remote access.

Minister Simmers said: "This app shows our commitment to one of our key drivers, which is the radical implementation of innovative solutions for our citizens. Utilising technology optimally, allows us to offer more options to our residents, while also ensuring a significant push towards getting our people into houses.

I'd like to encourage more residents to download our WCG app, as it is available on both the Android and iOS platforms. The registration process is also straightforward and easy to follow.

As the Western Cape Government, we remain committed to accelerating human settlement delivery, while promoting social inclusion through the development of integrated, resilient, safe, and sustainable human settlements in an open opportunity society."