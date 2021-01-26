West Africa: The EU Launches Its Coordinated Maritime Presences Concept in the Gulf of Guinea

press release

The Coordinated Maritime Presences tool adopted by the Council today will increase the EU's capacity to act as a reliable partner and maritime security provider.

The new tool is a light and flexible instrument that allows EU Member States present in areas of maritime interest to share awareness, analysis and information.

At the same time, it ensures a permanent and visible European maritime presence and outreach around the world. Coordination will take place on a voluntary basis, with naval and air assets remaining under the national chains of command.

The pilot in the Gulf of Guinea will contribute to address the security challenges in the region, enhancing coordination between Members States' assets operating in this area and fostering cooperation with the coastal States and the organisation of the Yaoundé Architecture to tackle piracy and criminal activity at sea.

Background

The Coordinated Maritime Presences concept was first discussed after the Informal meeting of defence Ministers of 28-29 August 2019 in Helsinki. On 17 June 2020, the Council adopted conclusions, reiterating the willingness to launch the pilot project in the Gulf of Guinea, in line with the revised EU Maritime Security Strategy and Action Plan.