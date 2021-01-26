Malawi: Prophet Mbewe Resigns At Prophetic Ministries Association of Malawi to Lead Fwam

26 January 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Watipaso Mzungu

Prophetic Ministries Association of Malawi (PROMAM) general secretary Prophet Lex Kalolo, has dismissed assertions that there is a leadership crisis in the association, clarifying that its president Prophet David Mbewe voluntarily resigned to take up a similar position at another faith institution.

Speaking to Nyasa Times after the meeting for religious leaders on Covid-19, which Malawi Interfaith Aids Association (MIAA) organised in conjunction with the Malawi Network of People Living with HIV and Aids (MANET+), Kalolo disclosed that Mbewe, of Living Word Evangelistic Church, is now leading the Freedom of Worship Association of Malawi (FWAM).

"He voluntarily resigned from his position because PROMAM constitution does not allow its president to head two like-minded institutions.

"He was so open that we accepted his resignation, but he is maintaining his membership with PROMAM," he explained.

Kalolo said it was therefore wrong for the Presidential Advisor on Religious Affairs, Reverend Brian Kamwendo, to think that Mbewe's absence at the meeting was a result of the power struggle at PROMAM.

"We have very high regard for Prophet Mbewe and there has been no feud between us. In fact, he could have come here also had it been that he is not occupied with other equally important programme to attend to," emphasized Kalolo.

During the meeting, the prophets expressed concern over the decision by the government to reduce the number of people at public gatherings to 50.

Prophet Favour suggested that the government should instead intensify the adherence to Covid-19 prevention measures, which include observing social distance, wearing masks and the frequent washing of hands with soap.

"50 in a classroom is different from 50 in a 5000 capacity church. The Government through, Reverend Brian Kamwendo indicated that they consulted all faith bodies before the new rules were gazzeted. We are saying we were not consulted, and yet in the today's meeting, they invited us. Why did they not call those they consulted, we all wondered," he said.

PROMAM also asked the government to consider the association as a mother body for prophetic ministries and should involve it at decision making level.

Kamwendo has since assured the association of the government's readiness to engage them in the next programmes.

