Zimbabwe: Mahendere Nominated Twice At the Global Music Award Africa

26 January 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Tafadzwa Zimoyo

Celebrated gospel musician Minister Michael Mahendere is basking in glory after being nominated at the Global Music Awards Africa in Ghana, twice.

The "My Declaration" hit maker has been nominated for the 'Song of the Year' and 'Gospel Artist of the Year' categories against some of the Africa's giants who include Levixone (Uganda), Prospa Ochimana (Nigeria), Diana Hamilton (Ghana) and Mercy Masika of Kenya.

His song Revival is the one which was selected for the Song of the Year catergory.

However, the cheerful artist earlier this month again scooped the International Best Male Gospel Artiste Award 2020 at the Africa Unite Gospel Awards which was held virtually in the United States.

Contacted for comment, Mahendere said he was excited and this was a good start for 2021.

"I am honoured and surprised at the same time being nominated against such big giants in the gospel world. I pray and hope to bring the gongs home," he said.

