Rwanda: 18,000 Ha Under Risk of Soil Erosion Around Sebeya River

Landscape restoration is required on about 18,000 hectares that are under risk of soil erosion on Sebeya River catchment to reduce induced economic losses and floods that affect off-farm businesses surrounding the river.

The economy of the area around the river in Rubavu, Nyabihu, Rutsiro and Ngororero Districts relies strongly on rain-fed agriculture.

However, the soil erosion on this catchment has been causing floods in the Sebeya River triggering economic losses.

According to the Sebeya Catchment Management Plan for the period 2018 to 2024, soil loss quantification revealed that about 8,000 hectares are under high risk, about 6, 000 hectares under very high risk while around 4, 000 hectares are under extremely high risk of soil erosion.

The situation has led to devising projects aimed to control the floods by restoring the landscape, planting agroforestry, building terraces and check dams, rainwater harvesting, improved cook stoves, among other interventions.

Among the mega projects include the Rwf22 billion three-year project expected to complete in 2022 aimed at addressing Sebeya River floods by reducing high risk to erosion on the river catchment.

The Government of Rwanda through the Rwandan Water Resources Board in collaboration with International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and Netherlands Development Organization (SNV) are implementing the Embedding Integrated Water Resources Management project with funding support from the Dutch Embassy in Rwanda across the four districts.

Christine Hitimana Niyotwambaza, the Deputy Director General of Rwanda Water Board (RWB) said that some farmers who were supported to construct terraces to control soil erosion were also offered cows that will help them increase economic benefits by fertilizing the farmland with terraces.

"The cows were provided under One Cow per family programme and we hope that they will provide manure to fertilize farmland where the project is constructing terraces. This will increase agricultural productivity. This is one of the tools to conserve the catchment," she said.

Niyotwambaza has called for joint efforts so that the multibillion project achieves its targets.

"It has to reduce soil erosion and floods that have been causing havoc to residents around the river," she said.

Charles Karangwa, the Regional Technical Coordinator, Forests Landscapes and Livelihoods at IUCN Eastern and Southern Africa said that residents in the catchment should be supported to get out of poverty besides being educated on conserving the environment.

"This results in economic and environmental benefits," he said.

Deogratias Nzabonimpa, The Vice in charge of economic development in Rubavu District which is one of the districts on the River's catchment said that so far 133 cows have been given to the farming community.

"Under 2020/2021 fiscal year, 474 cows have to be provided to beneficiaries in the sectors of Kanama, Nyundo and Nyakiriba meaning that 342 cows are yet to be distributed to the community around Sebeya River," he said.

They are part of over 8,000 residents from Rubavu District that also secured jobs amid the Covid-19 pandemic, to work in addressing floods that are caused by the Sebeya River.

Beneficiaries speak out

The 72 vulnerable residents of Karambo, Nkomane and Rusongati in Kanama sector who recently got cows said that manure is a basic need in boosting agricultural produce.

"Soil erosion used to economically affect us. It would be a big loss to invest in farming and end up counting losses due to erosion. Now I am among people who were supported to get terraces in my farmland. The cow will help me get manure to increase yields and also fertilize kitchen gardens," said Theoneste Nzabandora, one of the beneficiaries.

He added they also hope to generate income from supplying rest of the milk to the market.

Valentine Nyirambabazi, another farmer said that the cow will also help reduce malnutrition among the children.

According to the Sebeya Catchment Management Plan running from 2018 to 2024 at least 3,903 cows worth about Rwf2billion could be provided under Pilot Payment for Ecosystem Services (PES).

PES is an approach where incentives are offered to farmers or landowners in exchange for managing their land to sustainably conserve natural resources.