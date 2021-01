press release

As of today the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified in South Africa is 1 417 537 with 4 551 new cases identified since the last report.

The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 8 019 239 with 26 113 new tests conducted since the last report.

The variations observed in the numbers today will be monitored and checked against trends over time to ensure that they are truly reflective of the real epidemiological picture.