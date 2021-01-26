Rwanda: 37th Universal Periodic Review - UK Statement On Rwanda

25 January 2021
press release

London — The UK delivered a statement on Rwanda at the 37th Session of Universal Periodic Review (UPR), sharing recommendations to improve their human rights record.

The United Kingdom welcomes Rwanda's strong record on economic and social rights, and promotion of gender equality. We remain concerned, however, by continued restrictions to civil and political rights and media freedom. As a member of the Commonwealth, and future Chair-in-Office, we urge Rwanda to model Commonwealth values of democracy, rule of law, and respect for human rights.

We recommend that Rwanda:

- Conduct transparent, credible and independent investigations into allegations of extrajudicial killings, deaths in custody, enforced disappearances and torture, and bring perpetrators to justice.

- Protect and enable journalists to work freely, without fear of retribution, and ensure that state authorities comply with the Access to Information law.

- Screen, identify and provide support to trafficking victims, including those held in Government transit centres.

Thank you.

