Zimbabwe: Jari Disappointed As Lagos Marathon Is Postponed

ZIMBABWE'S long distance runner Munyaradzai Jari has been left disappointed following the postponement of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.

Jari is one of the several distance runners the National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe is hoping will make the qualifying time for marathon, for the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The Games were moved to this this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and are expected to take place from July 23 to August 8.

The marathon, had been scheduled for February 13 and for Jari it was going to present him with an opportunity to try and attempt qualification for the Games.

Races have been limited due to the pandemic and after being confirmed as one of the athletes invited to compete in Lagos next month, Jari, had hoped to give it his all.

But the organisers announced the postponement of the race on Monday.

"On behalf of the organiser of Access Back Lagos City Marathon, I want to inform you that due to the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, the sixth edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon taking place on the 13th of February, 2021, in Lagos State, Nigeria will be postponed till the 10th of April 2021," read part of the letter by Access Bank Lagos City Marathon general manager Yussuf Alli.

He has to wait until April and all will depend also on the environment.

"I am very disappointed especially considering that I have been away from my family for so long. But as an athlete and as someone who has a goal to achieve I will not lose hope because anything can happen from March going forward," said Jari.

He has been in Kenya since last year October as part of his preparations. The seasoned runner also missed out on the London Marathon last year, which he had targeted again for qualification.