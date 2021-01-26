South Africa: Plans Are Afoot to Get Prasa Back On Track After Covid-19 Delays

26 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Suné Payne

The year 2021 will be tough for the embattled Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa as it seeks to catch up on plans to fix troubled railway projects that were delayed by the Covid-19 lockdown.

There have been 321 known workers who have contracted Covid-19 at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) since March 2020, of whom 16 have died. The coronavirus and subsequent lockdowns have caused the rail agency to halt plans and delay key new projects. But, in 2021, the agency seeks to complete projects - this time with stable leadership.

Bane Ndlovu, the acting general manager for corporate affairs, said Covid-19 had affected the running of the agency. Daily Maverick reported in May that Prasa lost R200-million between March and May because of the lockdown and closure of operations. The rail agency was shut down when South Africa went into a hard lockdown, and limited operations resumed in July.

Covid-19 shutdown of trains sees rail agency lose almost R200m in revenue

Ndlovu said several key projects had been affected by the lockdown. These included recovery programmes on the Central Line (Western Cape) and Mabopane (Gauteng) corridors.

"Various projects could not go to market during lockdown,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Museveni Facing Struggle to Win Back the West in Latest Victory
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Severe Flooding as Cyclone Eloise Hits Parts of South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.