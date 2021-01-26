South Africa: Plans Are Afoot to Get Prasa Back On Track After Covid-19 Delays

analysis

The year 2021 will be tough for the embattled Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa as it seeks to catch up on plans to fix troubled railway projects that were delayed by the Covid-19 lockdown.

There have been 321 known workers who have contracted Covid-19 at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) since March 2020, of whom 16 have died. The coronavirus and subsequent lockdowns have caused the rail agency to halt plans and delay key new projects. But, in 2021, the agency seeks to complete projects - this time with stable leadership.

Bane Ndlovu, the acting general manager for corporate affairs, said Covid-19 had affected the running of the agency. Daily Maverick reported in May that Prasa lost R200-million between March and May because of the lockdown and closure of operations. The rail agency was shut down when South Africa went into a hard lockdown, and limited operations resumed in July.

Covid-19 shutdown of trains sees rail agency lose almost R200m in revenue

Ndlovu said several key projects had been affected by the lockdown. These included recovery programmes on the Central Line (Western Cape) and Mabopane (Gauteng) corridors.

"Various projects could not go to market during lockdown,...