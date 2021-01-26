Tanzania: Citizens Commend the Government, Tasac for Facilitating Mafia Transport

26 January 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Alfred Lasteck, Nyamisati

"GOVERNMENT of Tanzania has played part in reducing the number of deaths of caused by marine vessels accidents but it is also helped improve commercial and economic activities between Nyamisati Port and Mafia Island in the Coastal Region," said Abdallah Hussein, a Mafia residence who was preparing to leave Nyamisati port to the isle.

Hussein explained that the Government's efforts through the Tanzania Shipping Agencies Corporation(TASAC), has been beneficial to them since they have reliable and safe marine transport that operates daily between the two places.

Hussein made the remarks shortly after members of the TASAC Board of Directors visited the port to see the operations, especially on safety of passenger and freight transport.

Immediately after inspecting activities at Nyamisati Port, TASAC Board of Directors Member, Captain Mussa Mandia said that the government through TASAC will always make sure that all people crossing on waters are on safe vessels and in a safe manner.

"Citizens have access to quality and safe marine services that has been offered to them as a result of good infrastructures, TASAC as a Government agency will continue to make sure that safety on vessels is number one priority," said Captain Mandia.

However, he commended the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) for the hard work they are doing to ensure quality services are available at the Nyamisati Port

"We have information that the TPA have done a good job and have built a good port, and this is a gift from the Government to the people of Mafia who have long been facing transportation challenges.

"We also congratulate the Tanzania People's Defence Force (TPDF)

who have been part of providers of transport service for Mafia residents. It is a unique and good thing for the army to serve the Mafia residents," he said.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Museveni Facing Struggle to Win Back the West in Latest Victory
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Severe Flooding as Cyclone Eloise Hits Parts of South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.