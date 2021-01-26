Tanzania: Citizens Commend the Government, Tasac for Facilitating Mafia Transport

"GOVERNMENT of Tanzania has played part in reducing the number of deaths of caused by marine vessels accidents but it is also helped improve commercial and economic activities between Nyamisati Port and Mafia Island in the Coastal Region," said Abdallah Hussein, a Mafia residence who was preparing to leave Nyamisati port to the isle.

Hussein explained that the Government's efforts through the Tanzania Shipping Agencies Corporation(TASAC), has been beneficial to them since they have reliable and safe marine transport that operates daily between the two places.

Hussein made the remarks shortly after members of the TASAC Board of Directors visited the port to see the operations, especially on safety of passenger and freight transport.

Immediately after inspecting activities at Nyamisati Port, TASAC Board of Directors Member, Captain Mussa Mandia said that the government through TASAC will always make sure that all people crossing on waters are on safe vessels and in a safe manner.

"Citizens have access to quality and safe marine services that has been offered to them as a result of good infrastructures, TASAC as a Government agency will continue to make sure that safety on vessels is number one priority," said Captain Mandia.

However, he commended the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) for the hard work they are doing to ensure quality services are available at the Nyamisati Port

"We have information that the TPA have done a good job and have built a good port, and this is a gift from the Government to the people of Mafia who have long been facing transportation challenges.

"We also congratulate the Tanzania People's Defence Force (TPDF)

who have been part of providers of transport service for Mafia residents. It is a unique and good thing for the army to serve the Mafia residents," he said.