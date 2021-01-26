Tanzania: Shein - Quality Education Will Spur National Development

FORMER Zanzibar President Dr Mohamed Shein has emphasized on better quality of education to spur national development.

Speaking to Mzumbe University (MU) staff on Monday in Dar es Salaam in his capacity as the institution's Chancellor, Dr Shein said courses taught should meet quality standards and accepted by the Tanzania Commission for University (TCU).

"Education is fundamental for the development of our country. We must consider quality of education in order to build good future leaders and build the country's economy," he further said.

Dr Shein visiting the institution was after touring Mzumbe University Mbeya campus last week, noting: "We have to work to further improve quality of our university so that more Tanzanians come to study here. We have to work hard in order to meet this goal."

He said every staff at the university has a role to play in raising academic levels for the benefit of the country.

"I encourage every staff to be patriotic and work hard to make the university succeed in its goals," he added.

Dr Shein's tour to the campuses was meant to familiarize him with the university as a family after he was appointed by President John Magufuli early last month to be their Chancellor.

As he concluded his tour in Dar es Salaam, Dr Shein said he will start his duties diligently and serve Tanzanians effectively.

On his part, the university's Vice-Chancellor Prof Lughano Kusiluka said Dr Shein was the third Chancellor after Judge (rtd) Barnabas Samatta, who retired.

Dr Shein retired as Zanzibar's president after serving for two consecutive five-year terms and passing over power to Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi.

Commenting, Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Abubakar Kunenge said the government will continue with its efforts to improve the education sector by ensuring that learning and teaching environments become conducive.