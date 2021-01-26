Tanzania: Livestock Ministry Launches Guideline On Vaccination

THE Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries has launched guidelines for the provision of vaccines against livestock diseases in the country aimed at ensuring animals' health remains safe.

The ministry has developed the guidelines for the vaccination through a public-private partnership.

The guideline outlines the needs and responsibilities of various stakeholders in the sector to achieve the overall goal of protecting animals, human health and promoting the livestock market.

Minister for Livestock and Fisheries, Mashimba Ndaki unveiled the guideline over the weekend in Dodoma, where he ordered temporary suspension of vaccine exercise that was being provided by the councils through the companies with which, they entered into contracts.

He said the suspension was made after realizing that the vaccine was being administered to livestock without proper procedures, and causing harm to the animals.

"The most important thing in this case, is animal health that is at stake. It is true that the exercise is being carried out by the councils, but it remain unclear that is why, we said now it is important to have this guideline to lead us on what to do" said Minister Ndaki.

He stressed that the guideline will identify the needs and responsibilities of various stakeholders in the exercise so that all achieve the overall goal of protecting the animals, human health and promoting the domestic and foreign market.

Other objectives included defining the role of each stakeholder in the control of animal diseases through vaccination; ensuring the participation of the private and public sector is carried out in accordance with the laws, regulations and guidelines for the benefit of all stakeholders.

It also targets to ensure that the breeder is provided with quality vaccines using certified and supervised professional authorities; and ensures that immunization is accompanied by effective monitoring of the entire exercise.

In addition, the Minister said that the guidelines involved more than thirty stakeholders during the formulation, where the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries has open doors for them to share their views also on the guidelines, so as to avoid shortcomings.

The guidelines identified stakeholders who will be involved are the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries, Office of the President Regional Administration and Local Government, Regional Secretariats, Local Government Authorities, Private Sector Service Providers, Village Governments and Pastoralists.

"I would like to assure that we will work with the private sector very well without any doubts. That is why we provided guidance for a teamwork," the Minister added.

However, he called upon his colleagues in other ministries including local government as well as veterinary health care providers and regional secretariats to stick to the guidelines, while rolling out the exercise.

According to the guideline, the importance of vaccines against animal diseases includes providing a reliable way of protecting animal health; controlling incurable diseases especially those that occur through outbreaks.

Others includes increase production of quality and safe livestock products, increase livestock breeding and rapid growth, avoid losses resulting from treating sick and dying animals.

It also targets to have quality livestock that will find a market with good prices locally and abroad, access to quality raw materials for livestock processing industries, avoid infectious diseases from animals to humans and to reduce the likelihood of increased resistance to parasites against drugs used in treatment.

Equally, Mr Ndaki also asked the ministry officials to provide adequate copies of the manual to the stakeholders countywide and also urged the stakeholders to obtain soft copies through the ministry's website.

"These guidelines for the provision of veterinary vaccines in partnership with the Public-Private Sector comes into effect in January, 2021, therefore, any person who violates them in carrying out animal vaccination duties will be dealt with in accordance with the Act and existing procedures," warned the Minister.