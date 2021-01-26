Tanzania: Judge - Spiritual Support Will End Arbitrary Killings

JUDGE in-Charge of the High Court Tanzania in Mwanza Zone, Mr Sam Rumanyika has advised religious leaders to provide spiritual support in fight against arbitrary killings of elderly and other vulnerable people in the Lake Zone.

He made the call over the weekend during Law Week celebrations to mark the High Court 100 year anniversary.

"Murder cases are often reported in this zone, the situation that needs the intervention of religious leaders, basing on the fact that you regularly meet members of the community during prayers sessions.

"You always preach peace, love and solidarity and this plays a most important role towards discouraging these brutal practices, which are not only against God's will, but also human rights," said Judge Rumanyika.

According to him, marriage, divorce and labour- related cases are also topping the list, and urged members of the public to attend various free public awareness sessions being offered by the court, so as to know where and how exactly to have access to legal aid.

The Judge reiterated that the celebrations are mostly focusing on knowledge dissemination to people, and to let them know their legal rights and how the Judiciary performs its roles.

Gracing the event, Ilemela District Commissioner (DC), Dr Severine Ralika, commented that the court is one and the only organ, where people run to seek their rights, and urged law practitioners to continue practicing justice.

At the same time, members of the public should also support the judiciary through law abiding practices, Dr Ralika urged further.

"We also assure that the District's Security Committee will continue to side with other security organs in the fight against evils, so as to build a free crime society. I beg collaboration from every citizen," he requested.

Deputy Registrar of High Court Tanzania in the Zone, Mr James Karayemaha noted that the celebrations will run for ten days from last Sunday, and called upon the residents to show up for free legal related education.

The Coordinator of Tanzania Women Lawyers Association of (TAWLA) in Mwanza, Ms Fatmah Kimwaga, admitted that many Tanzanians know nothing on where to have aid, with some appearing to have been visiting the Regional and Districts offices in search of legal help.

It was further stressed that labour cases dominated the number of claims, especially in private companies, which have been refraining from issuing work contracts and paying reasonable salaries.

"In search of their rights, some people do consult unqualified lawyers, who provide no help. Let Tanzanians attend these public awareness campaigns, so as to know the right place and authorized persons to give the support," said the Coordinator.