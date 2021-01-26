Tanzania: Ikombo Community to Benefit 300m/ - Water Project

THE government has commended efforts made by Water Mission Tanzania (WMT) to ensure reliable safe and clean water to Ikombo community in Dodoma after the completion of a new water project that will benefit 4,172 people.

The project, worth about 300m/- was implemented in collaboration with WMT, the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (Ruwasa) and the Ikombo community, providing 97 per cent of the community with clean and safe water close to their homes.

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony, Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Water Nadhifa Kemikimba, who represented Minister for Water Jumaa Aweso said the project was one of the projects implemented in many parts of the country to ensure every citizen got access to clean and safe water.

Ms Kemikimba added that the project demonstrated good progress towards the implementation of the 2025 strategic plan of ensuring at least 95 per cent of Tanzanians had access to safe and clean water.

"The goal is to have a water station after every 400 metres and a person should be able to get water within half an hour," she said.

She commended WMT for implementing water projects and promised that the government would ensure the project remained sustainable for the benefit of coming generations.

"We thank WMT for their support in getting this project funded and implemented. The government pledges to make this project sustainable so that even coming generations will be able to benefit from this project," she said.

WMT Country Director Benjamin Filskov said one of the elements that led to this project's success was cooperation between WMT, the community and Ruwasa.

"Our goal is to collaborate, create consensus and be a helpful resource to every stakeholder in the safe water project and today we are thrilled to celebrate this project that will eradicate water shortage to the people living here. This achievement demonstrates cooperation between Ruwasa, the community and the Ministry of Water. Our goal is to support the government to make safe water available to all," he said.

The project is a solar-powered pumping scheme whereby, safe water is then distributed through a gravity-fed system to the entire community, serving 684 households in Ikombo Village with 4,172 people, including schools, a clinic, a market and religious institutions.