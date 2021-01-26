Nigeria: U.S. Launches Air-Quality Monitors to Track Lagos, Abuja Pollution

26 January 2021
This Day (Lagos)

The United States Ambassador, Ms. Mary Beth Leonard, yesterday launched Air Quality Monitor to link Nigeria to air quality index information and health messaging from the United States' Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

A statement from the US Consulate General noted that the monitor would supply data to the ZephAir app.

Leonard expressed optimism that the new equipment will enhance the Consulate's capacity to provide reliable data on air quality.

She also highlighted the United States' commitment to environmental sustainability.

The ambassador said, "Through a team effort, we have successfully procured air quality monitors for Embassy Abuja and Consulate Lagos through the Greening Diplomacy Initiative's Department of State's Air program. This will strengthen our ability to collect and share reliable data on air quality as it corresponds to the time of the day and the seasons of the year.

"We are proud to contribute to Nigeria's efforts to protect the environment and improve human health. The Mission will continue to promote environmental policies that balance environmental protection and economic growth."

The statement explained that the US Department of State's 65 -plus air quality monitors, which are housed at U.S. Embassies and Consulates across the world, are made in the United States to Environmental Protection Administration specifications, as delineated by the Clean Air Act.

"Nigeria now hosts one monitor each in the U.S. Embassy, Abuja and the U.S. Consulate General, Lagos," it added.

