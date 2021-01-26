Nigeria: FCT Police Clash With Shiite Muslims, Arrest Five

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The FCT Police Command yesterday dispersed protesting members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) otherwise known as Shiites.

The command in a statement said it restored calm after dispersing a violent protest by the group.

It said members of the sect went on a rampage destroying public property and attacking innocent citizens, including police officers with stones and other dangerous objects.

"The FCT Police Command on Monday, 25th January, 2021 has successfully restored calm in the Central Business District after professionally dispersing a violent protest by some members of the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN)-Shiites.

"Unfortunately, the members of the disbanded sect went on a rampage destroying public property and attacking innocent citizens including police officers with stones and other dangerous objects", it said.

The command said six members of the proscribed sect were arrested and would be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation.

"In view of the above, the Commissioner of Police CP. Bala Ciroma wishes to reiterate that the Command will not condone any form of attack on its personnel, equipment or other public property, as all culpable persons will face the full wrath of the law.

"While appealing to residents to remain calm and law-abiding, the Command wishes to reassure residents of its unwavering commitment to the protection of lives and property within the FCT".