Kenya's Economy Projected to Grow at 5.7% in 2021 - Data

25 January 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Julie Owino

Nairobi — The Private Equity Support has projected the country's economy to grow at 5.7 percent in 2021.

Regional Economist for East Africa, Standard Bank Kuria Kamau says that the growth will be influenced by the manufacturing, trade, education, and transport recording the highest level of growth.

He added that there is also an increase in business activities with the lifting of the restrictions as companies can operate for longer hours thus increasing productivity.

Head of Africa Research, Standard Bank Group Jibran Qureishi added that the debt service suspension in Kenya would likely support the external account in 2021.

Kenya successfully applied for the debt service suspension initiative from the Paris club earlier this month.

The Private Equity Support (PES) held its annual 2021 SME Outlook Forum on Friday the 22nd of January, which was facilitated by economists from Standard Bank of Africa.

The Standard Bank Africa Research team equally revealed that most African economies are poised to have positive GDP growth in 2021 with exception of Angola.

"The key thing is how we interpret this growth because GDP growth is probably not the best indicator for underlying consumption growth as we have seen for the last few years on the continent. Governments need to formulate policies that promote inclusive growth and promote the much-needed multipliers associated with this," said Managing Partner of PES Diana Gichaga.

According to the report, the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) had created optism of SME growth in the region bringing together about 1.2 billion people and a combined GDP of over USD 2.5 trillion.

"Though the benefits of trade agreements are sound in the long term, their operationalization historically shows that economies that are more industrialized tend to benefit more initially," stated Head of Africa Research at Standard Bank Jibran Qureishi.

"The key aspects that will assist SME growth under the AfCFTA is ensuring that non-tariff barriers are eliminated, and better infrastructure connectivity exists between trading countries," noted Head of Africa Research at Standard Bank," he added.

The report comes at the backdrop of the latest report released by the World Bank where it forecast Kenya's economy to rebound at 6.9 percent in 2021, the highest growth in the continent.

Kenya's rebound is expected to be slightly stronger, although below historical averages, among agricultural commodity exporters.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Museveni Facing Struggle to Win Back the West in Latest Victory
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
'Nationalising' Covid-19 Vaccines Come at a Hefty Price

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.