Kenya: UK-Kenya Commit to Joint Approach to Regional Security Challenges

Nairobi — United Kingdom Defence Secretary Wallace has committed to a joint approach to regional security challenges during a high-level meeting with Kenya Internal Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi at the start of his two-day visit to Kenya.

During the meeting he co-chaired with CS Matiangi under the third UK-Kenya Security Dialogue, the duo signed a pact to strengthen partnerships in pursuit of more stable region.

The UK Defence Secretary said the refreshed UK-Kenya Security Compact will allow the two governments to further deepen their relationship and tackle regional defence issues as ever closer partners.

"Kenya is a standard-bearer in this region for shared values with the United Kingdom, rule of law, democracy and security, its important that friends and allies support you in the task ahead, that when we face the common threat of Al shabaab, we work together to defeat that both there in Kenya, United Kingdom, International community and through the United Nations Mission in Somalia," Wallace said.

The two leaders discussed ways to enhance coordination and collaboration in tackling Al Shabaab and demonstrating joint leadership on security challenges of international significance.

"The evolution of the Compact is testament to the responsiveness of our bilateral partnership, as we adapt to the changing nature of threats, in working together for the security of our two countries, East Africa and the wider world," the UK Defence Secretary added.

Matiangi, on his part, noted that the Security Compact will see both countries strengthen their capacity to respond to various facets of global security challenges in a more formidable manner.

"Kenya has been on the forefront of the global war against terror and it is partnerships like these that make a difference, and the world a safer place to be in, this Security Compact will see both countries strengthen their capacity to respond to various facets of global security challenges in a more formidable manner. I look forward to working closely with the UK in achieving this goal."

Matiang'i he discussed with the visiting minister areas of priority for the two nations and how the respective governments will work together to address peacebuilding, counter-terrorism and help strengthen resilience in face of climate change.