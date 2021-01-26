Kenya: ODM Says Sonko's Claims on State-Funded 2017 Chaos Vindicate Party, Demands Probe

Nairobi — The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party on Monday called on the relevant government agencies to probe former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko's claims on the 2017 election violence chaos in the capital.

Sonko had on Sunday during a rally in Dagoretti South, Nairobi alleged that the State had funded the chaos and linked Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho to the scheme.

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna while noting that Sonko's claims had vindicated the party, demanded a full inquiry into the allegations.

"The recent confession by the disgraced former Governor of Nairobi, Mike Sonko that he participated in stage managing violence and destruction of property that he and his co- conspirators then pinned on ODM, is welcome but amounts to too little too late," he said.

Sifuna said the party is slowly but surely being vindicated "as the people behind nefarious schemes slowly emerge from their dark hideouts to confess to their crimes".

During the rally, Sonko had alleged that ODM was 'framed' so that the public would perceive the party as violent.

He cited an incidence where vehicles were burnt and later ODM was blamed for the chaos.

"This view has been perpetuated despite our sincere efforts to communicate the truth - that it is the enemies of ODM that have authored, planned and executed these dirty schemes," he said.

Sifuna added that for a long time, ODM's detractors have used and abused state power, mainstream and social media in a systematic attempt to depict the party as violent and a purveyor of anarchy.

He said the party was committed to civility in competition for power, the rule of law and peaceful settlement of differences and disputes.

PS Kibicho who presented himself before the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Monday to set the record straight, termed the allegation as "wild" and fabricated.

"He needs to come to the table and provide evidence on the criminality he is alleging that we have committed with him," he said.

Kibicho asked Sonko to face him in court.

"He has admitted that he has committed a crime and he will have to deal with it. I am going for libel and he has to answer why he is trying to assassinate my character," he said.